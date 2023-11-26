SSP holds late-night inspection of interstate border checkposts

Our Correspondent

Talwara, November 25

In Hoshiarpur district, newly appointed SSP Surendra Lamba along with SP Manjeet Kaur, SP Navneet Kaur Gill and DSP Dasuya Harkrishan Singh inspected Talwara police station late on Friday night. After this, he also inspected the interstate checkpoints located on the border of Himachal Pradesh along Talwara, which included the police checkpoints at Sansarpur Terrace, Ramgarh Sikri and Shah Canal Barrage on the roads connecting to Himachal Pradesh.

He also checked the footage of CCTV cameras installed at these three places. The SSP gave instructions to further strengthen the security arrangements and warned all police station in-charges and police post in-charges that any kind of negligence in security arrangements will not be tolerated and that the police have to work day and night to protect the interstate checkpoints.

The SSP asked the police personnel to crack down on unwanted elements and criminals by doing strict checking at every checkpoint and barrier at every level in rural and urban areas. The SSP remained in the area till late in the night to take stock of the security arrangements across the district and to check the status of effective checking at major barriers and checkpoints. He also inspected Hariana police station and Dholwaha Dam area.

