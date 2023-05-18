SSP honours sister duo who caught robbers

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 17

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal today honoured the two sisters that bravely fought the robbers who were fleeing by flaunting weapons and robbing money.

The sisters caught them and handed them over to the police. Honouring Amisha and Simran, daughters of Jagdish Singh, a resident of Mohalla Tulsi Nagar, Hoshiarpur, with letters of appreciation at his office, SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal said, “We are proud of our brave daughters”. He said the two girls on April 22 had gone to withdraw money from an ATM located on Session Chowk-Railway Road in Hoshiarpur.

Meanwhile, two robbers robbed them of Rs 7,500 by threatening with their weapons, but these girls chased them with great courage and bravery, and nabbed them with the help of people. SSP Chahal said the district police salutes such brave girls and is always committed to encouraging them.