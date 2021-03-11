SSP seeks support from youth to eliminate drugs

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, May 21

The anti-drug drive initiated by the SBS Nagar police on Saturday got an overwhelming response when hundreds of youth took a pledge against the drug menace in Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary martyr Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Administrating the oath to the youth, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Sharma said the initiative could achieve success only with the active support and cooperation of people.

He said the youth had been blessed with energy and indomitable spirit, which help them to excel in any conditions.

Giving examples of terrorism, the SSP said Punjab overcame even those dark days due to the firm commitment and resolve to make it a peaceful and progressive state and urged the youth to display the same spirit to eliminate drugs from the district.

He said the police had already snapped the supply lines of drugs and taking strict action against persons involved in drug trafficking.

Sharma said under the drive, interactions were being held regularly to seek wholehearted support of the people to wipe out the menace.

SP (D) Sarbjeet Bahia, Banga DSP Gurpreet Singh and Balachaur DSP Tarlochan Singh were among those others present.