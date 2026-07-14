SSP Toora reviews security during night domination drive in Kapurthala district

In a concerted effort to reinforce night policing, strengthen law and order and ensure a heightened sense of security among residents, Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora carried out an extensive night domination drive across the district, personally reviewing security arrangements in the Phagwara subdivision.

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The district-wide exercise was undertaken with the active participation of senior police officers, including Phagwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Madhvi Sharma, who accompanied the SSP during inspections in the Phagwara subdivision. As part of the special operation, all gazetted officers were directed to remain in the field throughout the night to supervise policing activities and ensure the effective implementation of security measures in their respective jurisdictions.

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During the inspection, SSP Toora visited various strategic locations and checked the functioning of Police Control Room (PCR) teams and night nakas established at key points. He interacted with on-duty personnel, reviewed their operational preparedness and issued directions to maintain strict vigilance, conduct thorough checking of suspicious persons and vehicles, and ensure a prompt response to any emergency situation. He stressed the importance of maintaining a visible police presence during night hours to deter criminal activities and inspire confidence among the public.

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The SSP also conducted surprise inspections of police stations in the Phagwara, Phillaur and Kapurthala subdivisions to assess their functioning, review record maintenance, examine the deployment of manpower and evaluate the overall preparedness of the police force. He instructed station house officers and other supervisory officers to remain alert, intensify patrolling in vulnerable areas and ensure swift action against anti-social elements.

As part of the special night operation, preventive action was taken against five persons to maintain public order and prevent any breach of peace. The SSP directed all officers to continue taking proactive measures against habitual offenders and suspicious elements in accordance with the law.

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Emphasising the district police’s commitment to maintaining peace and public safety, SSP Toora said night domination drives, intensive checking and surprise inspections would continue on a regular basis across the district. He reiterated that the Kapurthala police remained fully committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for citizens through increased field presence, effective supervision and prompt law enforcement action.