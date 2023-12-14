Kapurthala SSP urges panchayats to join fight against drug menace

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 13

Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vatsalya Gupta has appealed to village panchayats, social and industrial organisations to assist the police and co-operate in curbing social evils, including drug menace.

She was addressing a meeting-cum-seminar on drug awareness in which sarpanches, ex-servicemen, retired police officers and representatives of different political, social and industrial organisations participated in Phagwara on Wednesday. The SSP in the presence of Phagwara SP Gurpreet Singh and DSP Jaspreet Singh listened to the complaints and grievances of the residents. She asked the peace loving citizens to be “eyes and ears” of the police to curb the social evils. She asked the paying guest house owners to keep complete record of the PG after their verification. Former minister Joginder Singh Maan and ex-mayor Arun Khosla were also present on the occasion.

