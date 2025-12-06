DT
Home / Jalandhar / St Joseph’s student wins gold at essay competition

St Joseph’s student wins gold at essay competition

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:32 AM Dec 06, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Tanaya Gupta
Tanaya Gupta, Class 10 student of St Joseph’s Convent School, has secured a remarkable international achievement for the second consecutive year. Tanaya has won the prestigious gold medal at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition (QCEC) 2025, the world’s oldest international writing competition. Last year, she had got the bronze.

The 2025 edition of the competition received an overwhelming 53,434 entries from more than 50 countries. Only a small percentage of participants are selected for top honours, making Tanaya’s accomplishment even more significant. By earning a place among the highest-ranked winners, she has brought immense pride to both her school and the city of Jalandhar.

The distinguished personalities who signed her award certificate were, Sir Ben Okri, OBE, Booker Prize–winning novelist, Imtiaz Dharker, internationally acclaimed poet, Janet Cooper, OBE, Chair of the Royal Commonwealth Society.

Organised annually by the Royal Commonwealth Society, the competition encourages young writers across the Commonwealth to reflect on themes such as leadership, equality, community, diversity, and the future.

