St Joseph’s student wins gold at essay competition

Tanaya Gupta, Class 10 student of St Joseph’s Convent School, has secured a remarkable international achievement for the second consecutive year. Tanaya has won the prestigious gold medal at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition (QCEC) 2025, the world’s oldest international writing competition. Last year, she had got the bronze.

Advertisement

The 2025 edition of the competition received an overwhelming 53,434 entries from more than 50 countries. Only a small percentage of participants are selected for top honours, making Tanaya’s accomplishment even more significant. By earning a place among the highest-ranked winners, she has brought immense pride to both her school and the city of Jalandhar.

Advertisement

The distinguished personalities who signed her award certificate were, Sir Ben Okri, OBE, Booker Prize–winning novelist, Imtiaz Dharker, internationally acclaimed poet, Janet Cooper, OBE, Chair of the Royal Commonwealth Society.

Advertisement

Organised annually by the Royal Commonwealth Society, the competition encourages young writers across the Commonwealth to reflect on themes such as leadership, equality, community, diversity, and the future.