 St Soldier celebrates 'Dhiyan Di Lohri' : The Tribune India

campus notes

St Soldier celebrates 'Dhiyan Di Lohri'

St Soldier celebrates 'Dhiyan Di Lohri'

Lohri celebrations underway at an institute. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: ‘Dhiyan di Lohri’ was celebrated by St Soldier Group of Institutions. Chairman Anil Chopra and vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra were the chief guests. They were accorded welcome by the managing director, Manhar Arora, and principals and directors of various colleges. The programme was started by lighting a bonfire and putting groundnuts, popcorns, rewris and jaggery in it. Students of St Soldier Law College and St Soldier College (Co-Ed) presented cultural programmes. Everyone celebrated the festival of Lohri by dancing and singing on the beats of dhol and wished that the sweetness of happiness remains in everyone’s life. Chairman Chopra asked everyone to end the enmity against each other by burning the such feelings in bonfire. Students were given the message of celebrating daughter’s Lohri.

CT world bags bronze in Skating

A student of CT World School, Sukhnoor Gagan Singh, has brought laurels to the school by clinching a bronze medal in the All-India Open Promotional Roller Skating Championship held at Fatehgarh, Amritsar. Out of 150 participants, Sukhnoor Gagan Singh proved his mettle in U-12 category Quad (500 m). Sukhnoor Gagan Singh is an enthusiastic learner and has also proved his mettle earlier by bagging distinctive positions in curricular and co-curricular activities. Madhu Sharma, principal, CT World School, remarked that sports curriculum is planned and designed for students to develop and enhance skills like strength, speed, endurance and balance. Charanjit Singh Channi, chairman, CT Group, congratulated the winner.

National Youth Day celebrated at KMV

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya celebrated the National Youth Day with full zeal and enthusiasm. The Department of Political Science in collaboration with the NSS and Students Welfare Club celebrated Rashtriya Yuva Diwas. Celebrations were held with a view to making youth aware of Swami Vivekananda’s thought and his contribution in making India a global icon. The students participated in poster-making activity and made beautiful posters depicting the life of Swami Vivekananda. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi, in her address to the students, said Swami Vivekananda was a role model for the youths. Students must ensure that they had been registered as a voter as the KMV is extensively engaged in SVEEP related activities in collaboration with 36-Jalandhar North. The principal lauded the efforts of Dr Madhumeet, Ashima Sahni, Dr Sonik Bhatia, Anand Prabha and Dr Iqbal Singh for organising the celebrations.

DIPS reopens after winter break

Students of DIPS School, Surranussi, wished their friends and faculty a Happy New Year as the school resumed after the winter break. The students exchanged cards, toffees and chocolates with each other. The students said that they had promised themselves that they would improve their scores by studying well this year. They resolved to protect the environment by planting trees and trying to use as little plastic as possible. Some students said that they would always respect their elders. They were advised to stop eating fast food and exercise daily. Activity in-charge Asha Nagpal said it was very important to do something new and encourage yourself to bring change in life. MD Tarwinder Singh motivated them to be better humans.

Seven-day NSS Camp organised

A seven-day NSS Camp was organised by MGN College of Education at Sangal Sohal village. As many as 50 NSS volunteers from B.Ed Semester-I and Semester-III participated in the camp. Volunteers conducted various activities such as cleanliness drive, best out of waste, rallies on environment protection, awareness drives and tree plantation. In addition to this, visit to a school for special children and an old age home was scheduled with the objective to identifying the needs and problems of the community. On the closing day of the camp, Neelu Jhanji, principal, emphasised on the importance of social work. The entire event was coordinated by Dr Kiran Walia and Harkamaljit Singh.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Business

Amul managing director RS Sodhi ousted; Jayenbhai Mehta gets interim charge

2
Diaspora

Manpreet Monica Singh makes history, sworn in as first female Sikh judge in US

3
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple before starting Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

4
Amritsar

All colleges in Punjab to remain shut on January 18

5
Patiala

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

6
Trending

Pakistan man with 3 wives welcomes 60th kid, mulling another marriage for more children

7
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

8
Ludhiana

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

9
Entertainment

Singer Ranjit Bawa's PA Deputy Vohra dies in road accident in Jalandhar

10
Entertainment

Uorfi Javed 'finally meets her grandfather' Javed Akhtar

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh woman killed by speeding Audi in London; reckless driver was driving 3 times the speed limit to ‘impress his cousins’
Punjab

In Sikh woman's death case, reckless Audi driver in London was driving thrice the speed limit to 'impress his cousins'

Denied leave, UP cop carries his son's body to SSP office
Nation

Denied leave, UP cop carries his son's body to SSP office

Woman bedridden for 20 yrs booked under Gangsters Act in UP
Nation

Woman bedridden for 20 yrs booked under Gangsters Act in UP

Light snowfall at higher reaches in Himachal
Himachal

Light snowfall at higher reaches in Himachal

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot on cold surface during yatra in Punjab
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting Punjab employees to join work by 2pm today, or face action
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Expect snow in Himachal Pradesh from today
Himachal

Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh get snow

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists
Himachal

Roads sinking, McLeodganj could be next Joshimath, warn geologists

Top News

Former NDA convener Sharad Yadav dead

Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75

He was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram; PM Modi c...

Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande

Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande

At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande says ...

Retail inflation falls to one year low of 5.72 per cent in December

Double delight for Indian economy: Inflation eases to one-year low of 5.72 pc, factory output rises

Inflation in food basket at 4.19 pc in December as against 4...

Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland

Watch: Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland

Police and traffic officials on duty pull the boy back and w...

Lanka’s top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack

Lanka's top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack

Series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholi...


Cities

View All

Farmers protest discharge of industrial waste into water bodies

Farmers protest discharge of industrial waste into water bodies

Light rain good for crops: Farmers

Fog, chill throw normal life out of gear

Nameplates of ex-MLAs, councillors removed

Installation of street lights on Ram Tirath road commences

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Horse show a major attraction at Maghi Mela in Muktsar

Bathinda Punjab’s coldest at 2°C

AAP announces Jasbir Singh Laddi as its candidate for Chandigarh mayor’s election

BJP, AAP announce candidates for Chandigarh mayor's election

Processing of 100 files for registration of residential units in Chandigarh halted after Supreme Court verdict

66 years ago, Le Corbusier warned of densification, haphazard growth in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Allottees, co-owners in fix over sale of ‘heritage sector’ properties

Chandigarh Mayoral polls: Nominations end today; parties mum

Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Home ministry asks Delhi Police to suspend those on duty in PCR vans, pickets

Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Home ministry asks Delhi Police to suspend those on duty in PCR vans, pickets

Centre-Delhi services row: SC questions need of elected government as Centre says UTs an extension of Union

Uphaar tragedy made nation bow its head in shame, says HC denying stay on web series ‘Trial by Fire’

AAP gets recovery notice of Rs 163.62 crore for political advertisements: Sources

Court rejects bail plea of accused Ashutosh Bharadwaj in Delhi woman hit-and-drag case

2 robbers loot Rs 9 lakh from Jalandhar village bank at gunpoint

2 robbers loot Rs 9 lakh from Jalandhar village bank at gunpoint

Stadium, road to come up in memory of slain Punjab Police constable who died during encounter with carjackers in Phgawara

After Punjab CM’s threat, striking PCS officials return to work

Centre, BJP serious about Latifpura; will do all to help displaced: Ashwini Sharma

Farmers hold protest outside PPCB office in Jalandhar

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab’s Doraha

Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Ludhiana; Rahul Gandhi addresses gathering

Four of ‘Thak Thak’ gang nabbed, Rs 46.5L stolen from car recovered

Rahul Gandhi reaches Barmalipur

Residents caught dumping waste into canal

Objectionable posters: Cong man complains to CP

Stray cattle menace hounds commuters in Patiala

Stray cattle menace hounds commuters in Patiala

Wives of two murder victims among 8 held

Patiala MC purchases crushers to manage construction waste

Patiala boy who died in Canada cremated