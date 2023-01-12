St Soldier celebrates 'Dhiyan Di Lohri'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: ‘Dhiyan di Lohri’ was celebrated by St Soldier Group of Institutions. Chairman Anil Chopra and vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra were the chief guests. They were accorded welcome by the managing director, Manhar Arora, and principals and directors of various colleges. The programme was started by lighting a bonfire and putting groundnuts, popcorns, rewris and jaggery in it. Students of St Soldier Law College and St Soldier College (Co-Ed) presented cultural programmes. Everyone celebrated the festival of Lohri by dancing and singing on the beats of dhol and wished that the sweetness of happiness remains in everyone’s life. Chairman Chopra asked everyone to end the enmity against each other by burning the such feelings in bonfire. Students were given the message of celebrating daughter’s Lohri.

CT world bags bronze in Skating

A student of CT World School, Sukhnoor Gagan Singh, has brought laurels to the school by clinching a bronze medal in the All-India Open Promotional Roller Skating Championship held at Fatehgarh, Amritsar. Out of 150 participants, Sukhnoor Gagan Singh proved his mettle in U-12 category Quad (500 m). Sukhnoor Gagan Singh is an enthusiastic learner and has also proved his mettle earlier by bagging distinctive positions in curricular and co-curricular activities. Madhu Sharma, principal, CT World School, remarked that sports curriculum is planned and designed for students to develop and enhance skills like strength, speed, endurance and balance. Charanjit Singh Channi, chairman, CT Group, congratulated the winner.

National Youth Day celebrated at KMV

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya celebrated the National Youth Day with full zeal and enthusiasm. The Department of Political Science in collaboration with the NSS and Students Welfare Club celebrated Rashtriya Yuva Diwas. Celebrations were held with a view to making youth aware of Swami Vivekananda’s thought and his contribution in making India a global icon. The students participated in poster-making activity and made beautiful posters depicting the life of Swami Vivekananda. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi, in her address to the students, said Swami Vivekananda was a role model for the youths. Students must ensure that they had been registered as a voter as the KMV is extensively engaged in SVEEP related activities in collaboration with 36-Jalandhar North. The principal lauded the efforts of Dr Madhumeet, Ashima Sahni, Dr Sonik Bhatia, Anand Prabha and Dr Iqbal Singh for organising the celebrations.

DIPS reopens after winter break

Students of DIPS School, Surranussi, wished their friends and faculty a Happy New Year as the school resumed after the winter break. The students exchanged cards, toffees and chocolates with each other. The students said that they had promised themselves that they would improve their scores by studying well this year. They resolved to protect the environment by planting trees and trying to use as little plastic as possible. Some students said that they would always respect their elders. They were advised to stop eating fast food and exercise daily. Activity in-charge Asha Nagpal said it was very important to do something new and encourage yourself to bring change in life. MD Tarwinder Singh motivated them to be better humans.

Seven-day NSS Camp organised

A seven-day NSS Camp was organised by MGN College of Education at Sangal Sohal village. As many as 50 NSS volunteers from B.Ed Semester-I and Semester-III participated in the camp. Volunteers conducted various activities such as cleanliness drive, best out of waste, rallies on environment protection, awareness drives and tree plantation. In addition to this, visit to a school for special children and an old age home was scheduled with the objective to identifying the needs and problems of the community. On the closing day of the camp, Neelu Jhanji, principal, emphasised on the importance of social work. The entire event was coordinated by Dr Kiran Walia and Harkamaljit Singh.