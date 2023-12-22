Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: St Soldier Elite School, Jalandhar Vihar, organised its annual cultural function to promote cultural activities for students. Chairman of St Soldier Group, Anil Chopra and vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra were present as chief guests of the function. The students presented Rajasthan’s culture through dance (ghoomar), food and modelling. A special puppet show was also organised. More than 500 parents participated in the event. Principal Reetu Chawla read the school annual report to all the parents. Chairman Chopra applauded the talent of the students and wished them well.

DAV Institute of Engineering

DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology (DAVIET) and PUM, Netherlands, organised a pioneering ‘Train the Trainers’ programme on Entrepreneurship and Skill Development. Dr Erno de Korte shared insights on entrepreneurship, emphasising the transformative journey and the value of learning from failures. Principal Dr Sanjeev Naval expressed gratitude for the collaboration, highlighting the institute’s commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship and supporting the students in building unicorn companies. The programme by PUM aims to bridge the gap between theory and real-world application, fostering a vibrant ecosystem for future leaders and innovators.

CJS Public School

Under the guidance of Principal Dr Ravi Suta, CJS Public School organised a tearing-and-pasting competition for Nursery Class. Students displayed their creative talent. The first prize was won by Abhiroop Kaur and Kristy. Jaiveer and Ekjot Kaur won the second prize, while Vivaan Paul and Arshdeep Kaur were at the third position.

Eklavya School

The students of Eklavya School marked Vijay Divas by taking part in various activities. The students of Class II made cards with messages for soldiers and the students of Class III drew shadow images of soldiers. They also watched videos and a presentation related to Vijay Divas. School chairman JK Gupta exhorted the students to become responsible citizens of the nation. Director Seema Handa said that we salute and bow down to the heroes, who leave their comforts and family, putting their lives on the front line to make sure the rest of the nation is safe.

