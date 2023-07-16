St Soldier Group of Institutions extend support to flood victims

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 15

In the wake of the devastating floods in the region, numerous individuals have been displaced from their homes, struggling to find shelter and basic necessities. Recognising the urgency of the situation, the students and staff of St Soldier Group of Institutions have rallied together to offer support and aid to the flood victims during this challenging time.

Under the guidance of Dr Veena Dada, director of St Soldier College (Co-Ed), students from various disciplines, including NSS unit, BA, BCom, BCA, BBA, and physiotherapy joined hands to assist the affected residents. They visited the flood-affected areas, interacting with the victims to understand their needs and provide much-needed encouragement and support. The students took the initiative to distribute essential supplies such as water bottles, biscuits, juice, cold drinks, and other eatables to help alleviate the immediate hardships faced by the flood victims.

Emphasising the importance of unity and service to humanity, Dr Dada stated, “In times like these, it is essential for everyone to come together and support each other. Serving humanity is the highest form of service we can offer.”

The efforts of the college’s staff and students were commended by chairman Anil Chopra and vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra, who expressed their appreciation and urged others to step forward and lend a helping hand.