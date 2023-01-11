St Soldier students shine in championship

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The students of St Soldier Group of Institutions, New Defence Colony, Jalandhar Cantt, have made it to the Asia Folk Dance Cup by performing at the 9th National Dance and Sports Championship Festival. Honouring the students, Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra inspired the students to make their place in the World Cup by winning the Asia Cup. Principal Babita Sharma participated in 82 teams from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, etc, out of which Mohit, Kumud, Kuldeep, Palak, Rishika, Arshdeep, Priyanka, Lakhdeep, Vivek, Mishita etc got the second position by performing bhangra. Choreographer Sanjeev Lucky said that the next step is the Asia Folk Cup in Nepal in May 2023 in which teams from different countries will participate and the students of St Soldier will represent Punjab.

Lal Bahadur Shastri remembered

On the martyrdom day of freedom fighter and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, the students of Dips College of Education remembered and paid tributes to him. Principal Dr. Jyoti Gupta said that the children together planted a sapling in his name and took a pledge to take care of him. The teachers told the children that Shastri had received his primary education in very difficult circumstances. At the age of 16, he left studies and joined the non-cooperation movement. When he became the Prime Minister, there was a war between India and Pakistan, which he handled the country with great courage and understanding. The slogan of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan was also given. When there was a shortage of food grains in the country, he stopped taking his salary and appealed to the people of the country to observe a fast for a day. Principal Jyoti Gupta said that he breathed his last on January 11, 1966. He was a brilliant thinker with extraordinary willpower, the students were told.

PCM SD student 3rd in judo c'ship

A student of PCM SD College for Women has got the third position in Inter-College Judo Championship organised by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Shia (B.A.Part II) participated in the 52 kg category and secured third position in the same. President Naresh Kumar Budhia, Senior Vice President Vinod Dada and Principal Prof. (Dr.) Pooja Prashar congratulated the winner student and inspired her to set new dimensions of success in future. Principal also maintained that students who excel in various sports are always encouraged by the college. She also congratulated Assistant Professors Harvinder Kaur and Manpreet Kaur of the Department of Physical Education.

Hans Raj leads by example

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya has been recognised at the national level for its unique venture of paper recycling unit. The college members were invited to Pune to showcase its waste paper management initiative in 'National Conference Education for Sustainable Development: Putting ESD into Action', organised by Bhartiya Vidyapeeth, Pune, in collaboration with ESD Expert Net and Engagement Global, Germany. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated Dr. Anjana Bhatia and Dr. Jatinder for their efforts. Justice (Retd.) N.K. Sud, Vice President, DAVCMC and Chairman, Local Committee, also lauded the efforts of HMV in meeting the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations.

Free health check-up camp held

CT Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and CT Clinical Complex organised a free-of-cost health check-up camp in collaboration with NHS Hospital. The expert team from the hospital consisted of a doctor of medicine and an orthopaedic surgeon with a diverse team of healthcare professionals. The camp was attended by Vice Chairman of CT Group Harpreet Singh and Campus Director Dr. Gurpreet Singh. The camp catered to the basic healthcare needs of over 100 persons. Several tests were conducted, including Bone Mineral Density (BMD), ECG, Neuropathy test and blood glucose monitoring test. Medicines were also provided free of cost. Vice Chairman of CT Group Harpreet Singh praised the efforts of the CT Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and said the growth of our society such camps are needed. He lauded the efforts of the students and asked them to learn as much as they can as the knowledge earned yielded blessings for society.