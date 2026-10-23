St Soldier’s Abhay wins gold at 61st state ISSF in shooting championship

Bringing laurels to St. Soldier Law College, Jalandhar, Abhay Sekhon, a student of LLB III Semester, clinched a gold medal at the 61st Punjab State ISSF Shotgun Shooting Competition held in Patiala.

Demonstrating precision, concentration and sporting excellence, Abhay scored an impressive 121 out of 124 points in the qualification round and 35 out of 36 points in the final. Abhay’s achievement reflects his rigorous practice, determination and commitment in the field of shooting sports.

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Sharing this achievement, College Director Prof Dr SC Sharma expressed pride in Abhay’s accomplishment. Group Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra congratulated Abhay Sekhon on his success and encouraged him to continue to strive for greater heights in shooting sports.