DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / St Soldier’s Abhay wins gold at 61st state ISSF in shooting championship

St Soldier’s Abhay wins gold at 61st state ISSF in shooting championship

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:02 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Abhay Sekhon poses with his gold medal and certificate after winning at the shooting competition held in Patiala.
Advertisement

Bringing laurels to St. Soldier Law College, Jalandhar, Abhay Sekhon, a student of LLB III Semester, clinched a gold medal at the 61st Punjab State ISSF Shotgun Shooting Competition held in Patiala.

Demonstrating precision, concentration and sporting excellence, Abhay scored an impressive 121 out of 124 points in the qualification round and 35 out of 36 points in the final. Abhay’s achievement reflects his rigorous practice, determination and commitment in the field of shooting sports.

Advertisement

Sharing this achievement, College Director Prof Dr SC Sharma expressed pride in Abhay’s accomplishment. Group Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra congratulated Abhay Sekhon on his success and encouraged him to continue to strive for greater heights in shooting sports.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts