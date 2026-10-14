Stabbing leaves Jalandhar AAP leader injured seriously, 4 booked

Aam Aadmi Party leader Harpal Mintu was seriously injured in an attack on him at the Qazi Mandi locality late last evening.

Mintu was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and is currently on ventilator at Johal Hospital near Rama Mandi. Mintu's wife Paramjit Kaur is Municipal Corporation councillor from ward no. 23. The incident reportedly took place while Mintu was trying to facilitate a compromise between two groups involved in an alleged criminal case.

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Shama Lahoria and Raju Parvasi, who reportedly represented one faction of the group, were involved in a case and trying for a compromise through Mintu which did not materialise. Mintu was reportedly going on his bike from the locality last evening when he was asked to meet again for some work. When he approached Lahoria and Parvasi again in a narrow, dark lane of the locality, he was attacked with sharp knives. The accused attacked him so badly that Mintu had to undergo multiple surgeries in the hospital.

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Dr BS Johal, owner of Johal Hospital, said, "Mintu has lost his left kidney. He has suffered damage to spleen, lungs and intestines. There was massive blood loss and he had to be given eight units of blood. But he has started responding to the treatment. He is somewhat stable now."

AAP halqa in-charge Nitin Kohli too had gone to the hospital last evening to enquire about Mintu's health. Aditya S Warrier, DCP-City, said last evening information was received that four persons had attacked Mintu with knives.

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Acting promptly, the police had identified all four accused by name and registered an FIR under Sections 109, 190 and 191 of the BNS and Section 25 of the Arms Act. "The attack was carried out due to personal enmity. Police teams have been dispatched to arrest the persons involved in the incident", he said. So far, there has been no arrest in the case.

Meanwhile, there has been another incident in the city wherein some miscreants had attacked a youth with swords at petrol pump in the Jalandhar West area. Madhvi Sharma, ADCP-2, said the incident occurred following an altercation over the enforcement of police instructions prohibiting the refuelling of vehicles without number plates.

"The police reached the spot promptly. The accused were arrested and booked under Section 109 of the BNS. Commissionerate Police Jalandhar appeals to all petrol pump owners and employees to strictly comply with the instructions and guidelines issued by the police.