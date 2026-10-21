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Home / Jalandhar / Staff go on mass leave, hold protest rally in Jalandhar

Staff go on mass leave, hold protest rally in Jalandhar

Demand DA arrears and restoration of old pension scheme

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:11 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Punjab Government employees and pensioners protest under the banner of Joint Action Committee at PUDA complex near DC office in Jalandhar on Wednesday.Tribune photo:Malkiat Singh.
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A large number of government employees, teachers and pensioners staged a protest at PUDA Ground in Jalandhar on Wednesday as part of a two-day mass leave call across Punjab on October 21 and 22 to press for their long-pending demands of DA arrears and restoration of old pension scheme.

The rally was organised by the Joint Action Committee, Punjab, which accused the Bhagwant Mann-led state government of ignoring employees demands.

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Addressing a gathering, committee leaders said the OPS had not been implemented despite the notification. They also alleged that the government had failed to implement a Punjab and Haryana High Court order in favour of employees on the DA.

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The protesters demanded the release of pending DA installments and arrears in line with the Central Government. They also sought pension revision using a multiplication factor of 2.59, as recommended by the Pay Commission and the regularisation of contractual, outsourced and temporary employees.

Other demands included minimum wages for honorarium-based workers, the withdrawal of government letters dated January 15, 2015, and July 17, 2020 and the inclusion of computer teachers in the Education Department with the benefits of the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission.

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The committee also called for the removal of anomalies in the Pay Commission’s recommendations and a transparent policy for employee transfers.

The leaders said the government’s continued failure to address these issues had caused widespread resentment among employees. They urged workers, teachers and pensioners to unite and prepare for further protests if their demands remained unaddressed.

Those who addressed the rally included Tejinder Singh Nangal, Navpreet Balli, Surinder Kumar Puari, Karnail Phillaur, Kulwinder Singh Josan, Subhash Mattu, Piara Singh, Avtar Lal, Ajmer Singh, Kanwaljit Sangowal, Master Manohar Lal, Jasbir Singh Sandhu, Pushpinder Virdi and Dr Tej Parkash Singh among others.

Zorawar Singh, Vinod Sagar, Pawan Kumar and Harmanjit Singh were also present.

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