Staff on poll duty awarded

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala: Deputy Commissioner Deepti Uppal felicitated 83 officers and employees who had played a key role during the Assembly election at the District Administrative Complex. Among the officers who received letters of commendation were ADC Aditya Uppal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Anupam Kler, ADC D SP Angra, DPRO Subeg Singh, XEN Sarabraj Kumar and Deputy Director, Punjab Technical University, Rajneesh Kumar. Addressing the officers and staff on the occasion, the DC said all the polling staff deserved appreciation for conducting the challenging election and counting process. TNS

1 new covid case in jal district

Jalandhar: One new case of Covid was reported from Jalandhar on Sunday. The Covid tally in Jalandhar stands at 78,291. As many as 76,704 people have recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases is nine. No deaths were reported in Jalandhar, keeping the deceased tally at 1,578. Meanwhile, the Kapurthala district reported no new case of Covid today. The district tally remained at 23,869 . Meanwhile, no new death was reported keeping the deceased tally at 579. TNS

Six arrested with intoxicants

Hoshiarpur: The police have arrested six persons, including two women, and seized a huge quantity of narcotics from them. Mahilpur police arrested two smugglers and recovered a large number of sedative pills from them. The accused have been identified as Yograj and Manjeet Kaur. In another case, Mahilpur police have arrested Sunny Kumar and Ladi, recovering large number of sedative pills and injections from them. Mehtiana police arrested a woman near Bhungarni and recovered 5-kg poppy husk from her. The accused has been identified as Sandeep Rani. Chabbewal police arrested Haripal and seized 7-kg poppy husk from him. OC

Gold earrings snatched

Jalandhar: Two bike-borne miscreants snatched the gold earrings of an elderly woman at Maqsudan on Saturday. She also suffered a minor injury due to the incident. The victim, Sukhbir Kaur, a resident of Maqsudan, told the police that on Saturday near about 8 pm when she was going to Sabzi-Mandi with her husband on scooter, two-bike borne persons who were wearing masks suddenly attacked her on the moving vehicle and snatched her earrings. TNS

Man killed in road accident

Jalandhar: A biker was killed in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a car on the Nadala-Subhanpur road in Kapurthala on Sunday. The accident was so severe that both the vehicles were badly damaged. The deceased has been identified as Harbinder Singh (38), who was travelling to Jalandhar from Kapurthala on his bike. Investigations were underway to trace the the car driver.