Staff, pensioners’ front announces agitation in Jalandhar

The Punjab Employees and Pensioners’ Joint Front comprising several major employee and pensioner organisations in the state announced a series agitations against the government over long-pending demands related to employees and pensioners.

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A massive convention was held at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall in Jalandhar which later turned into a large rally. Following the convention, participants marched from Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall to the Press Club and back to BMC Chowk, raising slogans against “anti-employee policies” of the government. Employees and pensioners from across Punjab participated enthusiastically in the protest.

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Leaders said the growing participation and anger among employees and pensioners indicated that their votes could play a decisive role in the upcoming Assembly elections.

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The leaders alleged that the state government was suppressing democratic protests through the use of force, including baton charges and tear gas. They further claimed that Punjab was witnessing rising gangsterism and drug abuse, while government and semi-government properties were being privatised and sold off. They accused the government of misusing funds for publicity campaigns.

The speakers also raised concerns over the exploitation of scheme workers, including ASHA workers, Mid-Day Meal workers and outsourced employees, alleging that minimum wage laws were not being implemented for them.