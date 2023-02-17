Stagnated water troubles residents, MC fails to act

Phagwara, February 16
Despite the recent protest against the Municipal Corporation by the residents of Subhash Nagar, it is now the turn of residents of the posh locality of Hargobind Nagar to up the ante. Dirty water from choked sewerage near the Municipal Park and residences could be seen accumulated giving a foul stench.
It has become difficult for the residents to either walk or enter the Municipal Park. Many alleged that despite repeated complaints, nothing has been done by the MC authorities. Meanwhile, former Mayor Arun Khosla today appealed to the people not to deposit any tax with the MC before taking assurances of initiating development work, including providing better roads, sanitation, clean sewers, regular maintenance of street lights, parks, roads and removal of illegal encroachments etc.
Khosla said dented streets like Banga Road and Palahai Road could be considered as proof of non-performance by the MC. He alleged that while nothing had been done by the MC to provide basic amenities, the officials of the civic body were issuing notices to the people.
When contacted, SDO, Water Supply & Sewerage Board, Rajwinder Singh said he has only recently joined and will make efforts to redress the problems of the people.
