Stakeholders plan outreach campaign for Babbar Akali Movement centenary

Representatives of families, organisations and villages associated with the Babbar Akali Movement gathered at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall to launch a public campaign marking the centenary of the martyrdoms of the Babbar Akalis (1926–2026), a movement regarded as a significant chapter in India’s freedom struggle.

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The meeting focused on formulating a grassroots campaign leading up to the Mela Gadri Babian Da, scheduled for November 1, which organisers hope to make the focal event of the centenary commemorations.

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Addressing the gathering, Didar Singh Shetra of Kaulgarh, the maternal village of Babbar Akali editor Babbar Karam Singh Daulatpur, and Jaspal Singh Jadli, managing director of the Babbar Karam Singh Daulatpur Memorial Trust, expressed concern over what they described as the growing indifference of the fourth generation of Babbar families towards the movement’s history and memorials.

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“The Babbar martyrs did not sacrifice their lives only for their own families. They laid down their lives for the nation and the community, facing the gallows and police bullets for all of us. It is now our collective responsibility to preserve their legacy for future generations,” they said.

Gurmeet Singh, general secretary of the Desh Bhagat Yadgar Committee, paid tribute to the martyrs of the Babbar Akali Movement before participants observed a moment of respect. He appealed for collective support to ensure the success of the centenary celebrations.

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Amolak Singh, convener of the committee’s cultural wing, outlined the objectives of the campaign and the role to be played by the committee, Babbar villages and families. He said the success of the commemorative fair would depend on widespread public participation.

More than 50 representatives from Babbar villages attended the meeting, including noted writer Prof Kewal Kaloti, author of Rape of History. Participants offered suggestions to broaden public engagement and strengthen the campaign.

Speakers observed that the Babbar Akalis had sacrificed everything for India’s freedom, enduring executions, life imprisonment, transportation to the Cellular Jail and severe torture, while their families also made immense sacrifices. They argued that the ideals for which the Babbar Akalis fought—freedom, democracy, equality, communal harmony and justice—remain relevant today.

Some speakers also expressed concern over what they described as increasing attacks on democratic rights and urged people to move beyond merely commemorating history by working to uphold the values championed by the Babbar Akalis.

Summing up the deliberations, Dr Parminder, vice-president of the Desh Bhagat Yadgar Committee, announced a series of initiatives to mark the centenary. These include installing information boards featuring photographs and biographies of Babbar martyrs in villages, forming local committees, organising awareness programmes, distributing publicity material and encouraging Babbar villages and organisations to lead arrangements for community kitchens, volunteers and public participation during the Mela Gadri Babian Da.

The programme concluded with the presentation of copies of Vijay Bambeli’s book, Revisiting the Babbar Akali Movement, to representatives of Babbar families.