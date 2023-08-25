Stakeholders told to plug borewells in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 24

Deputy Commissioner Capt Karnail Singh on Thursday issued directions to all stakeholders for plugging the open borewells and tubewells across the district.

Stating that the open borewells often pose a danger to the lives of people, especially children, the DC said an awareness drive in this regard should be initiated to avert any untoward incident. He said farmers and general public should pay heed to this serious issue and the officials of the departments concerned should tour their respective areas to identify such sites and take necessary steps to plug these borewells.

He said the Supreme Court had also passed a judgment on this issue on August 6, 2010, so it should be implemented in letter and spirit across the district. Officials of the departments concerned, the SDMs and the DSPs in all subdivisions had been directed to inspect such places and get open borewells and tubewells plugged.

He said officials of PSPCL should ensure that no tubewell was left unplugged in the fields. Similarly, members of the gram panchayats would verify first, then pass a resolution that in villages there was no open borewell. The panchayat secretaries would coordinate with numberdars to get info on this count for necessary action.

Likewise, the municipal corporation, nagar councils and nagar panchayats would ensure the implementation of these instructions without any fail. The Deputy Commissioner pointed out that if any land owner could not plug such open borewells within a month’s time, necessary legal action would be initiated against him along with fine. The Punjab Water Resources and Development Corporation and the Punjab Rural Water Supply and Water Sanitation Department would ensure that there should be no open borewell.

#Phagwara