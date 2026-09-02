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Home / Jalandhar / Standing with Nepal: LPU, CT Group unite in support of flood-hit families

Standing with Nepal: LPU, CT Group unite in support of flood-hit families

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Tribune News Service
Phagwara/Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:11 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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At a time when the people of Nepal are going through a deeply difficult phase after recent flash floods, Lovely Professional University (LPU) has come forward to stand firmly with its Nepalese students and their families, extending both emotional and financial support to those affected by the ongoing situation.

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Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and founder chancellor of LPU, Col Dr Rashmi Mittal, pro-chancellor of LPU and Dr Aman Mittal, vice- president of LPU, attended the gathering. The leadership interacted directly with Nepalese students, listened to their concerns and assured them of the university's continued support during this difficult time.

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Recognising the hardships being faced by affected families, LPU NSS took a collective step towards supporting people affected in Nepal. The university will organise a seven-day collection camp, inviting voluntary monetary contributions from members of the LPU community and others who wish to extend a helping hand.

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The initiative will provide an opportunity for students, faculty, staff and members of the university community to come together and contribute towards relief and assistance for affected people and families in Nepal. The funds collected through the drive will subsequently be extended towards those in need.

Meanwhile, the CT Group of Institutions came together to pray for the victims and families affected by the devastating floods in Nepal. The campus echoed with prayers, ‘naam simran’ and ‘ardaas’ as students, faculty and staff united to remember those who lost their lives and to pray for strength and healing for the families who have lost their loved ones, homes and livelihoods to the devastating force of nature.

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The solemn gathering began with prayers, followed by a peaceful solidarity march across the campus, carrying messages of support and standing in silent respect for the affected families. The march served as a reminder that borders may separate nations, but humanity stands united in moments of grief and crisis.

Adding a heartfelt visual tribute to the initiative, students also created a special ‘rangoli’ symbolising peace, prayers and solidarity with Nepal. Through colours and creativity, they expressed their respect for the victims and conveyed a message of hope—that even in the darkest moments, compassion has the power to bring people together.

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