Standup comedian Manpreet leaves audience in splits

Hoshiarpur, march 28
Standup comedian Manpreet Singh, popularly known as The Comic Singh, tickled the people of Hoshiarpur with his unique comic art at the Crafts Bazar organised at Lajwanti Stadium Hoshiarpur on Sunday night. Manpreet Singh narrated such tales in his special style that the entire stadium was filled with laughter. The stories were related to everyday common life, due to which made everyone to laugh.
Manpreet Singh told that if we look at our everyday life, then comedy comes out from there, one should just have the right way to express it. He said he shares his life experiences with the audience through comedy. People from different parts of Hoshiarpur along with their families had reached to listen to Manpreet Singh’s comedy in Crafts Bazar. During this, Manpreet Singh was felicitated by District Development Fellow Aditya Madan.
