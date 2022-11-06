 Start California-Amritsar flight, minorities' panel head urged : The Tribune India

Start California-Amritsar flight, minorities' panel head urged

Start California-Amritsar flight, minorities' panel head urged

NAPA members hand over a memorandum to NCM Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 5

A delegation of the North American Punjabi Association (NAPA), led by its Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal, met Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman, National Commission for Minorities here today, to raise the demands of the Punjabi diaspora with him.

A memorandum of the demands was presented to the chairman. The key demands included a direct flight to Amritsar from California, a check on frauds by travel agents with youths, settlement of pending property disputes of NRIs in India and issuance of Indian passports and visas to those who had previously sought asylum.

Delegation members said more than five million Punjabi Sikhs were living in California only, which was the single largest group of the Indian diaspora settled abroad. He said over six lakh Sikhs and Punjabis living in California had long been demanding direct flights to Amritsar. Chahal said the flight would also attract an equal number of dispora members residing in the adjoining Canadian state of British Columbia - especially in Vancuover and Surrey. He also said Punjabis had also been inconvenienced due to lack of direct flights between San Franscisco and Amritsar.

Chahal also raised the issue of youths who had been duped by travel agents and had landed in the US, Canada, Europe and other countries illegally. He said many such men were imprisoned there.

The delegation also took up the issue of pending property disputes of NRIs in Punjab civil courts. They said the resolution of these disputes needed to be sped up. Chahal said though the government had empowered SDMs to restore the possession of disputed property to rightful owners, the opposite was happening under the district administrations.

The delegation also raised the issue of pending visa applications of those who had sought asylum in US and Canada during militancy and were now lawful residents of these countries. Chahal said 500,000 of this category did not have Indian passports or were living with expired passports.

Other demands raised by North American Punjabi Association

  • A strict check on travel agents sending the youth abroad by fraudulent means
  • Speedy settlement or resolution of property dispute cases of NRIs pending in various courts
  • Issuance of visas to those who had sought asylum in the US and Canada during militancy

