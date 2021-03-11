'Start desilting work under Gidderpindi rly bridge'

Tribune News Service

Sultanpur Lodhi, June 11

Water Resources Department (Mines and Geology) Secretary Krishan Kumar instructs department officials to start the work of removing 10 to 12 feet of silt and sand accumulated under the Gidderpindi railway bridge in the Sutlej river before monsoon.

Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal and aggrieved farmers of the area were also present. The place where a huge amount of sand is accumulated in the river was also shown to Krishan Kumar.

The officials said the land, 1,400 feet on the east and 800 feet on the west of the bridge, is owned by the Indian Railways

Under the bridge, 10 to 12 feet of soil has accumulated which is a major obstacle in drainage of water. There are 21 gateways under the bridge which are filled with sand and halt the drainage of water.

The officials said the land, 1,400 feet on the east and 800 feet on the west of the bridge, is owned by the Railways.

Seechewal said Dhusi dam on the Sutlej had broken five times so far which caused a huge loss to farmers. The floods in 2019 caused a damage of Rs 1,200 crore to farmers and other people.

Seechewal said according to the officials, 10 to 12 feet of soil needs to be removed from the river bed. Almost 150 villages of the area became victim of the floods in 2019. People of the area had to bear financial burden and also mental anguish which no government can compensate.

Major Singh, a farmer who suffered the most during the floods of 2019, said the floods made a hole up to 45 feet deep in his field. As many as 250 tractors and diesel worth Rs 25 lakh was used in the “kar sewa” under the leadership of Seechewal to fill the hole. Kulwinder Singh, president of Harh Roko Committee (a committee to stop floods), said the area was most affected by floods and a large number of crops get damaged and destroyed.