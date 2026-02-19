Start flights from state to Patna, Nanded Takhts: MP

Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, highlighting his performance during the first phase of the Budget session, stated that he raised several issues of public interest in Parliament. These included concerns related to Punjab, the harassment faced by women in Gulf countries, cancer, pending highway projects, environmental protection and other welfare matters.

Seechewal said he urged the government to introduce direct air connectivity from Punjab to two Takht Sahibs located outside the state. He also raised the demand to connect Sultanpur Lodhi — historically and religiously associated with the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev — with all five Takht Sahibs through railway routes.

He specifically demanded that direct flights be started from the airports of Amritsar, Adampur, and Mohali to Takht Sri Patna Sahib and Takht Sri Hazur Sahib, along with other significant Sikh religious and historical sites across the country. He noted that a large number of Punjabis living abroad undertake pilgrimages to the Takht Sahibs throughout the year. Direct air connectivity from Punjab airports, he said, would not only facilitate devotees, but also create substantial employment opportunities.

Sant Seechewal also raised concerns with the Central Government regarding the inconvenience faced by passengers due to flight cancellations and delays by IndiGo last year. He criticised the lack of adequate compensation for affected passengers and pointed out that there is insufficient government control over arbitrary fare hike by airlines during times of crisis. He termed such exploitation of passengers as unfortunate and called for stricter regulatory oversight.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responded that Sultanpur Lodhi is already connected to several major cities through 22 trains and the feasibility of new projects would be examined.

Seechewal emphasised that issues concerning pilgrims, the public, and Punjab’s infrastructure have remained his priority. He said he will continue to press the government to ensure Punjab receives its due share.