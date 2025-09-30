Starting with Rs 5,000, MBA student builds equity portfolio of Rs 25L

A second-year MBA student from Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, Dinesh Kumar, has built an investment portfolio valued at Rs 25 lakh.

At just 22 and hailing from Rama Mandi, he steadily invested in stock market instruments as part of the institution’s project-based learning initiative, reaching a milestone many only dream of.

Dinesh said most of his investment was in the stock capital market, though part of it was also in gold and cryptocurrency. It took him around 20 months to achieve the feat.

“I was a B.Com final-year student at the same college when we were studying trends in the stock market, share trading and investment. Our teachers encouraged us to start with a small amount. I began with just Rs 5,000 and gradually invested more. I also took financial help from my elder sister, who is settled abroad. The profit-loss game continued. At one point, I lost Rs 25,000 in a single go, but I learnt from my mistakes. I now avoid intra-day trade,” he said.

“YouTube tutorials on building a good portfolio were a big help, along with tips from my professors. Keeping an eye on news and daily developments also helps me track potential market fluctuations. For instance, when news broke of US President Donald Trump’s new directives on H1B visas, it was easy to predict a sudden fall in IT shares and so it happened. Acting in time in such cases can save investors like me,” he added.

Over time, Dinesh also came to realise the value of mutual funds. The college authorities, including Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director, Academic Affairs), Dr RS Deol (Director, LKCTC), project guides Dr Inderpal Singh (Dean, Research & Examinations/HOD Management), Nitika Sehgal and Manishu, felicitated him with a memento and appreciation certificate.

Dr Inderpal said, “The project in which Dinesh excelled was designed to provide students with practical exposure to financial markets and wealth management, encouraging them to apply classroom knowledge to real-world scenarios. By combining strategic research, risk analysis and innovative investment approaches, the student demonstrated exceptional skill in portfolio building and wealth creation.”

Sukhbir Singh Chatha and Dr Deol said, “It is inspiring to see our students not only grasp management concepts but also implement them to deliver measurable, real-world results. Such milestones strengthen our vision of nurturing industry-ready leaders.”

Dr Deol added that Dinesh had set another example: “He was availing Post Matric Scholarship from the government when he took admission. But as he started earning during his degree and his income exceeded the exemption limit, he voluntarily gave up his scholarship. He converted his seat to general category and now pays all his fees himself.”

The recognition ceremony celebrated the student’s success and highlighted the department’s dedication to blending academic rigour with hands-on experience. The institution reaffirmed its focus on fostering entrepreneurship, financial literacy and innovation among MBA graduates.