DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / State bags silver in mixed 4x400m relay at national meet

State bags silver in mixed 4x400m relay at national meet

Quartet clocks 3:23.54, narrowly trails Tamil Nadu in national meet

article_Author
Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:51 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Punjab delivered a spirited performance to secure a silver medal in the mixed 4x400m relay at the 65th National Inter-State Athletics Championship in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Advertisement

The Punjab quartet of Jashanpreet Singh, Ramandeep Kaur, Kulvir Ram and Maya clocked 3:23.54, finishing behind champions Tamil Nadu, who won the race in 3:23.51.

Advertisement

Three members of the silver medal-winning team, Maya, Kulvir Ram and Jashanpreet Singh, have been training in Jalandhar, while Ramandeep Kaur trains in Bathinda. Behind the medal lies a story of hardwork.

Advertisement

Hailing from Sitto Gunno village in Abohar, Maya overcame immense hardships to reach the national stage. Born in a family of farm labourers, she grew up in extreme poverty along with six sisters and a brother. With education itself being a challenge for the family, Maya pursued athletics through determination.

For Jashanpreet Singh, the journey has also been filled with struggles. His father, a head constable with the Punjab Police, passed away in 2012, and there was a financial distress. Despite the odds, he continued to work tirelessly towards his dream.

Advertisement

"It has taken a lot for me to reach here. I want to give it back to my mother, who has sacrificed so much for me," Jashanpreet said.

Ramandeep Kaur, who trains in Bathinda, credited her coach Harnek Singh for shaping her career.

"My coach Harnek supported me a lot. He convinced my father, who is a granthi, to send me to the athletics ground," she said.

Ramandeep said many had urged her parents to prioritise academics over sports, but they chose to support her. “I am grateful to them,” she added.

All four athletes began their sporting journeys during their school days before rising to the national level.

Sports Department coach Sarabjit Singh praised the team's effort, saying the athletes gave a tough fight to Tamil Nadu and delivered an outstanding performance.

"The team gave a fierce competition to Tamil Nadu and performed exceptionally well. The game showed their calibre," he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts