State bags silver in mixed 4x400m relay at national meet

Punjab delivered a spirited performance to secure a silver medal in the mixed 4x400m relay at the 65th National Inter-State Athletics Championship in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

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The Punjab quartet of Jashanpreet Singh, Ramandeep Kaur, Kulvir Ram and Maya clocked 3:23.54, finishing behind champions Tamil Nadu, who won the race in 3:23.51.

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Three members of the silver medal-winning team, Maya, Kulvir Ram and Jashanpreet Singh, have been training in Jalandhar, while Ramandeep Kaur trains in Bathinda. Behind the medal lies a story of hardwork.

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Hailing from Sitto Gunno village in Abohar, Maya overcame immense hardships to reach the national stage. Born in a family of farm labourers, she grew up in extreme poverty along with six sisters and a brother. With education itself being a challenge for the family, Maya pursued athletics through determination.

For Jashanpreet Singh, the journey has also been filled with struggles. His father, a head constable with the Punjab Police, passed away in 2012, and there was a financial distress. Despite the odds, he continued to work tirelessly towards his dream.

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"It has taken a lot for me to reach here. I want to give it back to my mother, who has sacrificed so much for me," Jashanpreet said.

Ramandeep Kaur, who trains in Bathinda, credited her coach Harnek Singh for shaping her career.

"My coach Harnek supported me a lot. He convinced my father, who is a granthi, to send me to the athletics ground," she said.

Ramandeep said many had urged her parents to prioritise academics over sports, but they chose to support her. “I am grateful to them,” she added.

All four athletes began their sporting journeys during their school days before rising to the national level.

Sports Department coach Sarabjit Singh praised the team's effort, saying the athletes gave a tough fight to Tamil Nadu and delivered an outstanding performance.

"The team gave a fierce competition to Tamil Nadu and performed exceptionally well. The game showed their calibre," he said.