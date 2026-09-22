State chemists oppose CCTV mandate at retail pharmacies

Punjab chemists have opposed the Centre’s proposal to make CCTV surveillance mandatory at retail pharmacies, flagging concerns over patient privacy, the security of sensitive health information and the financial and technical burden the move could impose on small medical stores.

In a letter to the Union Health Ministry, the Punjab Chemist Association (PCA), representations more than 27,000 retail and wholesale pharmacists in state said mandatory recording of medicine purchases and pharmacist-patient interactions could expose sensitive medical information.

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It further said patients often discuss conditions related to reproductive and sexual health, psychiatric and neurological disorders, chronic illnesses while purchasing medicines.

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The association also flagged concerns over family privacy, saying medicines are frequently purchased by one family member on behalf of another. CCTV footage could therefore capture sensitive information about a person’s health even when that individual is not present at the pharmacy, it said.

The proposed requirement comes through an amendment to the Drugs Rules, 1945. Under the proposed Rule 65(2A), retail pharmacies supplying prescription medicines would have to make such sales under a CCTV surveillance system installed and maintained at their licensed premises. The recordings would have to be preserved for at least three months. The Union health ministry has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders and members of the public within 30 days.

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The proposed rule is aimed at strengthening oversight of prescription medicines including Schedule H, H1 and X drugs and preventing their unauthorised sale.

The PCA, however, while supporting the government’s objective of ensuring lawful dispensing of medicines and preventing unauthorised sale of prescription drugs, said CCTV surveillance should not become a blanket requirement for every retail pharmacy.

The association questioned the regulatory value of relying on CCTV footage alone, saying it could establish that a transaction took place but could not determine whether a prescription was genuine or clinically appropriate, whether the medicine was supplied to the intended patient or whether all statutory requirements had been met. Existing prescriptions, invoices, registers and other regulatory records, it said, already play an important role in monitoring medicine sales.

The PCA has also sought clear safeguards for the storage and use of CCTV footage. It said the final rules should specify who can access or copy recordings, when they can be shared with third parties, how unauthorised access and data leaks will be prevented and how footage will be securely deleted after the prescribed retention period.

The association further warned that the proposed mandate could place a disproportionate financial and technical burden on smaller pharmacies. It cited possible disruptions caused by power failures, camera or DVR malfunctions, storage device failures and other technical problems.

Surinder Duggal, state president of the association said,” We urged the ministry to reconsider the blanket mandate and ensure that any final framework balances regulatory oversight with patient privacy, data security and the practical realities of retail pharmacies.