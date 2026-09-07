State has no plan to revive industry, says Congress

Former director of the Punjab Brahmin Sabha and Congress leader Ravish Raj Sharma accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of pushing Punjab’s industrial sector towards ruin. He said due to the government’s flawed policies, industries are being deprived of basic facilities, fresh investment has dried up and even electricity supply has become increasingly unreliable.

He stated that Punjab’s industrial sector is passing through one of its worst phases while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his government have failed to present any concrete plan to revive or protect the state’s industries.

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Sharma said the government’s much-publicised Invest Punjab campaign has turned out to be nothing more than hollow promises. He alleged that poor governance and anti-industry policies have made Punjab an unsafe destination for investors. A state once known for its industries and employment opportunities is now witnessing industrialists shifting their businesses to other states instead of setting up new units.

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He noted that if the situation continues, thousands of jobs for Punjab’s youth will be at risk. Sharma said unless the Mann government ensures uninterrupted power supply and introduces industry-friendly policies, traders will intensify its voice against the government. He also announced that a delegation would soon meet senior officials of the Punjab State Power Corporation to raise the issue.