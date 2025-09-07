DT
Home / Jalandhar / State Information Commissioner offers ardaas for people facing flood threat

State Information Commissioner offers ardaas for people facing flood threat

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:30 AM Sep 07, 2025 IST
State Information Commissioner, Punjab, Harpreet Sandhu performs ardaas along with others at Sangowal.
State Information Commissioner, Punjab, Harpreet Sandhu performed ardaas or “Prayer of Protection” along with Major Davinder Bisht, Army personnel, Sarpanch Amarjit Singh and villagers at Sangowal village, facing flood threat.

The Army personnel have been deployed for the past many days for safety and protection in the flood- affected areas. The prayer was held with deep reverence, seeking divine blessings of the Almighty for the well-being of those affected in floods and to overcome the natural calamity.

Major Davinder Bisht along with his Army personnel present at the site stated that the unprecedented floods have caused immense hardship and displacement, and emphasised that in such moments of crisis, collective prayers, compassion and humanitarian service bring hope and courage to those affected.

The event of joint prayer of protection concluded with a message of solidarity, faith and gratitude, calling upon society to remain united, extend a helping hand, and draw inspiration from the noble service rendered by the Western Command through their Army personnel along with district administration, Jalandhar, in alleviating human suffering during this natural calamity.

