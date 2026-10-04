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Home / Jalandhar / State-level Education Department team inspects Nawanshahr schools

State-level Education Department team inspects Nawanshahr schools

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Tribune News Service
Nawanshahr, Updated At : 12:09 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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A state-level team from the Education Department inspected several government schools in Nawanshahr on Saturday to review cleanliness and other aspects of school operations.

The team, led by Secretariat official Shaket Shubh, included District Education Officer Anita Sharma and Deputy District Education Officer Lakhvir Singh. The officials visited Government Primary School, Langroya; Government Senior Secondary School, Jadla; Government Primary School, Mehdipur; Government High School, Nawapind Tapprian; and Chaudhary Mela Ram Bhumbla Government Senior Secondary School, Malewal.

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During the inspection, the team assessed cleanliness in the schools and reviewed other aspects of their functioning. Shubh said the schools inspected by the team were functioning well and reflected the Education Department’s ongoing reforms.

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Sharma said a special cleanliness drive was being carried out in schools across the district to ensure clean and hygienic premises.

She added that inspection teams had been constituted under the guidance of the District Education Officer, Deputy District Education Officer and the Principal of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) to regularly monitor the cleanliness drive. During the visit, the team planted a sapling at Government Senior Secondary School, Malewal.

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