State-level event on Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv today

Tribune News Service

Khatkar Kalan, September 27

The stage is all set for the state level event to commemorate 116th birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan in which Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will pay homage to the martyr on Thursday.

Giving final touch to the arrangements in Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Museum and Memorial, Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa held a detailed meeting with the officers regarding the event in which CM Mann will preside as chief guest. Mann will pay tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh in the museum and later, will address a public gathering there.

He said that the district administration had evolved a foolproof mechanism to ensure smooth flow of traffic besides making proper seating arrangements for the people. During the deliberations, Randhawa minutely reviewed the arrangements being made for the event.

The DC also said the Punjab Government was organising a three-day Inquilab Festival which would also begin from Thursday at Khatkar Kalan. He said the festival would be a befitting tribute to the legendary martyr. He said that we were indebted to the sacrifice and martyrdom of the greatest icon of the country who laid down his life at the age of 23. Famous singer Jasbir Jassi will also perform at the function.

