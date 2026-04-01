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Home / Jalandhar / State-level KL Saigal Punjabi Rang Utsav begins in Jalandhar

State-level KL Saigal Punjabi Rang Utsav begins in Jalandhar

Opened with a Punjabi play written by Dr CS Sidhu and enacted by the Collegiate Drama Society from New Delhi

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, Updated At : 12:08 AM Apr 08, 2026 IST
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Artistes present a play “Panj Khooh Wale” at the KL Saigal Memorial Hall in Jalandhar. TRIBUNE PHOTO: Malkiat Singh
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The sixth edition of the state-level theatre festival KL Saigal Punjabi Rang Utsav organised by YUVAA theatre in association with KL Saigal Memorial Trust opened today with a Punjabi play by written by Dr CS Sidhu and enacted by the Collegiate Drama Society from New Delhi.

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The play “Panj Khooh Wale” directed by thespian Ravi Taneja is a tragedy of six persons in a family. The tragedy gathers effect from the fact that Punjab which was once a rich land, is now a hopeless victim of fanaticism and has destroyed itself. The play revolves around a family of a farmer who is haunted by the memory of his past acts of violence and experiences regret and prick of conscience. Obsessed with the overpowering sense of greed for land and money, the offspring of the farmer indulge in act of murder which finally spells that those who attempt to annihilate their fellow men themselves get destroyed in the process.

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The play was witnessed by theatre lovers of the city who braved the rains to enjoy the live drama. Tomorrow, a comedy from Amritsar “Mirch Masala” will entertain the theatre lovers of the city.

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