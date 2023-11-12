State-level meet on 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' on Nov 23

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 11

A state-level conference on “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” scheme is being organised at Lajwanti Stadium here on November 23. Stating this, Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur will be the chief guest on the occasion.

The DC was addressing a meeting of officials of different departments regarding the preparations for the programme at the District Administrative Complex today. Superintendent of Police Manjeet Kaur, Assistant Commissioner (General) Vyom Bhardwaj and District Programme Officer Hardeep Kaur were also present.

The DC informed that a poster-making competition for schoolchildren will be held on that day. Apart from this, 51 newborn girls, 21 pregnant women, 30 healthy baby show winner children and girl achievers will also be honoured by the chief guest. Mittal instructed officials to make arrangements in coordination with the departments concerned.

