Jalandhar: DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology hosted a state-level orientation workshop for National Children’s Science Congress 2023, centred on ‘Understanding ecosystem for health and well-being.’ State awardee Gurpreet Singh, resource person of the Children Science Congress from Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, highlighted the ecosystem dynamics. Principal Dr Sanjeev Naval emphasised the youth’s role in eco-sustainability. Experts shared insights, engaging 270 teachers, with 80 honoured for excellence. The event, organised by district coordinators Harjit Bawa and Mandeep Sharma, underscored DAVIET’s commitment to nurturing environmentally conscious, innovative thinkers. Guidance from DEO Gursharan Singh and Deputy DEO Rajeev Joshi also inspired the educators.

World Entrepreneurs’ Day

Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus celebrated World Entrepreneurs’ Day with enthusiasm. The event featured inspiring stories from both experienced and young entrepreneurs, highlighting the challenges and triumphs they encountered on their entrepreneurial journeys. A guest lecture from an experienced entrepreneur was organised for the students. Dr Satnam Dass, Mentor, Start-Up Cell, Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Punjab, and a renowned wellness coach was the resource person for the guest lecture. His insights were deeply enriching as he delved into the concept of ‘affiliated marketing’ and money creation. Dr Dass passionately motivated the students to harness these concepts as they embark on their entrepreneurial journeys. Arshita Bassi, a student pursuing her MBA at Apeejay Institute, shared her remarkable entrepreneurial journey. She recounted the hurdles she faced in the initial stages of her venture. Nishika Mogla, a dynamic BBA student and a budding entrepreneur herself, also graced the event with her presence. Nishika has been running a thriving business specialising in customised photo frames. Dr Rajesh Bagga, Director of Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus, expressed his pride in the students’ accomplishments.

Teej celebrated

The festival of Teej, celebrated during the month of Sawan, signifies the joyous spirit of women adorning themselves with henna and singing songs while swinging on tree swings. Keeping these joys alive, Teej was celebrated at The Nobel School. Children of kindergarten participated in the event. Girls performed jago and giddha, while boys enjoyed bhangra. Lauding the activity, the school's chairman, Prof CL Kochhar, Managing Director Kumar Shiv Kochhar, and Principal Sangeet Kumar encouraged children to remain connected to their roots.

Importance of Teej highlighted

Teej festival was celebrated on the premises of Saffron Public School. The girl students of Class 9 to 12 looked beautiful in their colourful attires. Vice-Chairperson Inderjit Kaur and Principal Dr Sandeepa Sood welcomed the chief guest Supreet Kaur, wife of Dr Jai Inder Singh, SDM, Phagwara, by presenting a bouquet. Inderjeet Kaur congratulated the students and parents on Teej. The principal explained the importance of Teej and said that such festivals inspire children to connect with Indian culture.

