Punjab State Minority Commission member visits abandoned mosques in Jalandhar villages

Jalandhar, December 7
Punjab State Commission for Minorities member Lal Hussain visited abandoned mosques in Randhawa Masanda and Bakhu Nangal villages and directed the concerned officials to restore the mosques.
He also visited cemeteries situated in Rasulpur Wariaha (Faridpur) and Bakhu Nangal villages and asked the officials of the Punjab Waqf Board to provide basic amenities at the cemeteries and construct a boundary wall around them.
The commission member said cemeteries should have basic facilities so that people did not face inconvenience.
Hussain said the commission was duty-bound to protect the interests of the minorities. He added the commission would make efforts to provide suitable land for burial grounds.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP poised for a landslide victory in Gujarat, Congress ahead in Himachal Pradesh
Early trends show that the saffron party with a vote share o...
Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: Congress crosses half-way mark, BJP sends general secretary to hill state to engage rebels
Congress 40, BJP 25, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP headed for historic win
Leading: BJP 158; Congress 16; AAP 5; Others 3