Punjab State Minority Commission member visits abandoned mosques in Jalandhar villages

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 7

Punjab State Commission for Minorities member Lal Hussain visited abandoned mosques in Randhawa Masanda and Bakhu Nangal villages and directed the concerned officials to restore the mosques.

He also visited cemeteries situated in Rasulpur Wariaha (Faridpur) and Bakhu Nangal villages and asked the officials of the Punjab Waqf Board to provide basic amenities at the cemeteries and construct a boundary wall around them.

The commission member said cemeteries should have basic facilities so that people did not face inconvenience.

Hussain said the commission was duty-bound to protect the interests of the minorities. He added the commission would make efforts to provide suitable land for burial grounds.

#Nangal