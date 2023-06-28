State of Parks: Located near railway station in Jalandhar, this park lies in complete neglect

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 27

Once popularly known as Harbans Lal Park, this park in Ajit Chowk near Jalandhar City Railway Station is in a state of complete mess now.

Other than a huge ficus tree, there is hardly any sign of foliage. There are no swings, benches or green grass for the residents of surrounding areas to relax. The footpath which would have once been used is now covered with piles of concrete waste dumped along the boundaries of the park. A large part of the park now has a tubewell installed inside the boundary.

The only people who use the park are some daily wagers or stall owners from surrounding shops who use it to take some rest under the tree. Even these people rue that the platform around the ficus tree which they had earlier been using to take rest has been dismantled. "The only shady area under the tree is now just a mound of earth that too perforated by huge holes of the rats. If the civic authorities cannot install swings, they can at least put up some benches for the convenience of pedestrians and people like me with long working hours to take some rest here", said Pardeep, who runs a stall of snacks near the park.

Rajat Mahendru, a social activist and a resident of Krishan Nagar, said, "This park is the only area of our locality which can be developed into a green belt. The MC authorities are not spending any money for its development. Since it is a prime land of the city, everyone is eyeing this property. Even the MC officials had about 20 years ago proposed to develop this park as a car parking site. A notification too had got passed which the residents of the area opposed tooth and nail. We finally got the proposal denotified. But ever since the MC authorities have shown no interest in developing this area".