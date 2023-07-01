State of parks: Named after ex-MLA, this park needs repair

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 30

Named after former Jalandhar MLA in 2008, Manmohan Kalia Memorial Park in Central Town is in the doldrums.

The foundation stone of the park was laid by the former MLA’s son Manorajan Kalia during his tenure as Local Bodies Minister. The park is in the locality where the ex-minister resides. When the park was renovated, it had all amenities, including a fountain, high-mast lights and beautiful gazebos.

MC not doing its duty well The park in the name of my father (Manmohan Kalia) is not being maintained properly by the MC... I do not even think that they are issuing funds timely to the mohalla societies for maintenance of parks. Manorajan Kalia, late MLA Manmohan Kalia’s son & BJO leader

But now the fountain and the lights have become non-functional and the cemented roof of the gazebos has started giving in. The park has a library room which is hardly put to any use. The garbage collectors dump the dry foliage and horticulture waste in a corner of the park.

Manoranjan Kalia says, “The park in the name of my father is not being maintained properly by the MC. Its horticulture wing seems to have got completely defunct. I do not even think that they are issuing funds timely to the mohalla societies for maintenance of the parks. This is the state not just here but with most parks of the city.”

Ankur Ratti, another resident of the area, said, “There is hardly any good park in our area. At least two more parks in our vicinity are in the same state. Parks in Ajit Chowk and near Alaska Chowk too are not being maintained by the civic authorities”.

The MC authorities say the onus of maintaining the parks is largely on the resident welfare societies. “We do contribute, but the public around has a larger role to play,” the officials have been maintaining for long.