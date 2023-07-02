State of Parks: Once teeming with visitors, parks near Kacheri Chowk draw just flies now

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 1

Thanks to the apathy of the Municipal Corporation (MC), two public parks near Kacheri Chowk have turned into unsightly dumping grounds. The dilapidated state of the parks, coupled with a lack of basic amenities and the growing pile of garbage, has raised concerns among the local residents about the potential health hazards.

One of the parks, situated on the left side of the chowk, remains out of bounds for visitors. The area is strewn with garbage. There are no swings or recreational facilities in the park.

In the other park, located in the market area, wears a deserted look, with no visitors in sight.

To make matters worse, the owners of some nearby car repair shops often encroach upon the surroundings of the parks.

Kamlesh Sharma, a local resident, voiced his discontent, saying, “It is disheartening to look at the deplorable state of these parks. The accumulation of garbage and the unhygienic conditions can lead to the spread of diseases. The authorities must act fast to fix the issue.”

Roshni Verma, another resident, shared her displeasure, ruing, “I cannot bear the thought of my child playing in the middle of such filth. It is heart-wrenching how these parks have been reduced to dumping grounds.”

“The condition of these parks serves as a glaring example of the MC’s apathy,” Verma added.

Residents also stressed the importance of regular park maintenance, proper waste management and the creation of a safe and inviting environment that encourages children to engage in outdoor activities and fosters social interaction.

Garbage piles up