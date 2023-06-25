State of Parks: Public parks crying for attention, but authorities look the other way

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, June 24

Residents of the Industrial Area are irked by the appalling state of the local park situated behind Police Division No. 1. Once a thriving recreational space stretching over a kilometre, it has now become a haven for drug addicts.

The park is plagued by rampant cannabis growth, piles of garbage, dilapidated benches and swings, leaving residents with no space to unwind or to enjoy a leisurely stroll.

Adding to the residents’ chagrin is the indifferent attitude of the Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities. Owners of nearby factories have encroached upon parts of the park to store scrap or other unused materials.

Expressing his displeasure, Rajan Sharda, an industrialist, emphasised that the park, developed in 2007 by former MLA KD Bhandari, used to be maintained impeccably.

“The park boasted well-kept benches, swings, proper lighting facilities and even had a dedicated gardener. Considerable funds were invested in the development and upkeep of the park, attracting residents for rejuvenating morning and evening walks. Nowadays, the park wears a deserted look, with no visitors in sight,” Sharda rued.

Sharda drew attention to the damaged main gate of the park, surrounded by unsightly heaps of garbage, debris and construction materials. Bhupinder Singh, another resident, urged the authorities concerned to take measures to revive the park. He has called for the repair of the broken benches and swings and steps to check the overgrown vegetation.

Other residents voiced similar concerns and held the local authorities accountable for their negligence, which has resulted in the decline of the city infrastructure, especially the green cover. They lamented the fact that these once-pristine parks, constructed with significant financial investments, have been reduced to ruins due to indifference on part of the civic body.

When contacted for comment, officials of the MC acknowledged the deteriorating condition of city parks. “Directions have been issued to the officials concerned to take the necessary steps to address the issue,” one of the officials stated.

Gone to the dogs