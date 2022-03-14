... & state readies itself to witness the function

Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, March 13
As Punjab (and practically the world) readies to witness the mega ceremony of the swearing-in of the new government dispensation from Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Bhagat Singh, on March 16, there are a slew of issues which haunt the present-day residents living in the village.
An NRI hub (like much the rest of Doaba), the present-day Khatkar Kalan, where the historic family of one of India’s most celebrated martyrs fought for the rights of the people today fight the problems of youth going abroad and the rest taking to drugs. A simple and basic amenity like a playground eludes the villagers who aired this demand with various government and political dispensations.
Khatkar Kalan has a population of 2,000 people and has 200 to 300 Jatt Sikh families and a substantial SC population.
With much of the village’s open panchayat land being used for various government projects, Khatkar Kalan desperately needs a playground. Concerns have been voiced to two former CMs, the former education minister and the centre regarding the same time and again. Villagers also rue lack of proper educational institutions in the vicinity.
The village has a Chilling Plant (about 4 acres), a solar project by PEDA (3 acres) and the martyrs memorial (over 7 acres). Villagers say these three projects have claimed much of the land but no one ever bothered to provide a playground.
Gurjit Singh, president of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Welfare Society, said, “The AAP’s swearing-in ceremony has given us hope. We hope this government will pay attention to the village’ss needs too. Most of our populations had gone abroad. The farmers that remain are those with small land holdings - majority of them have land between 2 to 5 acres. There are only a few rich families actually living in the village. With most of the youth gone abroad, the ones who are left behind desperately need a playground. Our children need a playground to practice sports and to prevent them getting in to drugs. We have written to Capt Amarinder Singh’s government, Pargat Singh, former CM Charanjit SIngh Channi, Union Minister of sports and the PM’s office on the issue but so far we haven’t been heard.”
Satnam Singh, village sarpanch, said, “To save our youth from the menace of drugs a playground is needed. We have aired that demand time and again. We hope the new government will pay heed to this request.”
Tarlochan Singh, village resident said, “The Adarsh School near the village is across the highway most students do not go there. The village high school doesn’t have a playground.
Most of the youth have gone abroad. Those who stay behind succumb to frustration. They need to have jobs and a playground here. To keep them active, this demand has regularly been made.”
But basic amenities elude villagers at Khatkar Kalan
A simple and basic amenity like a playground eludes the villagers at Khatkar Kalan. Gurjit Singh said when Bhagwant Mann won elections in 2019, demand for the playground was also aired with him when he came to the village. Gurjit said, “He had promised to take up the issue with the local MP then, but after that, nothing happened.” The villagers had also met former education minister Pargat Singh with the demand and he had assured them of action. The matter was also taken up with former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who assured them of meeting, but couldn’t eventually. Owing to lack of common spaces, the village also has myriad garbage dumps, another issue which was flagged.
