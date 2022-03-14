... & state readies itself to witness the function

... & state readies itself to witness the function

Garbage dumps are common in Khatkar Kalan

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 13

As Punjab (and practically the world) readies to witness the mega ceremony of the swearing-in of the new government dispensation from Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Bhagat Singh, on March 16, there are a slew of issues which haunt the present-day residents living in the village.

An incomplete railway underbridge, which is an open invite to water-borne diseases.

An NRI hub (like much the rest of Doaba), the present-day Khatkar Kalan, where the historic family of one of India’s most celebrated martyrs fought for the rights of the people today fight the problems of youth going abroad and the rest taking to drugs. A simple and basic amenity like a playground eludes the villagers who aired this demand with various government and political dispensations.

Khatkar Kalan has a population of 2,000 people and has 200 to 300 Jatt Sikh families and a substantial SC population.

With much of the village’s open panchayat land being used for various government projects, Khatkar Kalan desperately needs a playground. Concerns have been voiced to two former CMs, the former education minister and the centre regarding the same time and again. Villagers also rue lack of proper educational institutions in the vicinity.

The village has a Chilling Plant (about 4 acres), a solar project by PEDA (3 acres) and the martyrs memorial (over 7 acres). Villagers say these three projects have claimed much of the land but no one ever bothered to provide a playground.

Gurjit Singh, president of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Welfare Society, said, “The AAP’s swearing-in ceremony has given us hope. We hope this government will pay attention to the village’ss needs too. Most of our populations had gone abroad. The farmers that remain are those with small land holdings - majority of them have land between 2 to 5 acres. There are only a few rich families actually living in the village. With most of the youth gone abroad, the ones who are left behind desperately need a playground. Our children need a playground to practice sports and to prevent them getting in to drugs. We have written to Capt Amarinder Singh’s government, Pargat Singh, former CM Charanjit SIngh Channi, Union Minister of sports and the PM’s office on the issue but so far we haven’t been heard.”

Satnam Singh, village sarpanch, said, “To save our youth from the menace of drugs a playground is needed. We have aired that demand time and again. We hope the new government will pay heed to this request.”

Tarlochan Singh, village resident said, “The Adarsh School near the village is across the highway most students do not go there. The village high school doesn’t have a playground.

Most of the youth have gone abroad. Those who stay behind succumb to frustration. They need to have jobs and a playground here. To keep them active, this demand has regularly been made.”

But basic amenities elude villagers at Khatkar Kalan

A simple and basic amenity like a playground eludes the villagers at Khatkar Kalan. Gurjit Singh said when Bhagwant Mann won elections in 2019, demand for the playground was also aired with him when he came to the village. Gurjit said, “He had promised to take up the issue with the local MP then, but after that, nothing happened.” The villagers had also met former education minister Pargat Singh with the demand and he had assured them of action. The matter was also taken up with former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who assured them of meeting, but couldn’t eventually. Owing to lack of common spaces, the village also has myriad garbage dumps, another issue which was flagged.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Punjab Election 2022: 'Tussi kamaal kar dita', Arvind Kejriwal to supporters on Punjab landslide win; takes out mega Amritsar roadshow with Bhagwant Mann

2
Haryana

Ahead of Kejriwal's Haryana forays, buzz back about whistleblower IAS officer Ashok Khemka joining AAP

3
Nation

Assembly Election 2022: CWC reaffirms faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership, 'Chintan Shivir' to be held after Parliament session

4
Trending

Dharmendra reunites with 'darling' Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous

5
Punjab

Congress scripted its own defeat in Punjab, says party leader Balbir Sidhu

6
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone says she was 'made to feel like a person of colour', netizens lash out

7
Punjab

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP on Monday

8
Nation

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma arrested for 'ramming' Land Rover into DCP's car; later released on bail

9
Punjab

16 municipal councillors in Amritsar join AAP

10
World

China on brink of biggest Covid-19 crisis since Wuhan as cases triple

Don't Miss

View All
The Kapil Sharma Show: From rumours of rift to Akshay Kumar wishing a happy Holi to Kapil with kisses, the two are really bonding
Trending

The Kapil Sharma Show: From rumours of rift to Akshay Kumar wishing a happy Holi to the comedian with kisses, the two are really bonding

‘I take it with a pinch of salt’, Archana Puran Singh reacts to viral Sidhu memes’ targeting her
Entertainment

‘I take it with a pinch of salt’, Archana Puran Singh reacts to viral Sidhu memes’ targeting her

MLA’s mother won’t give up sweeper’s job
Punjab

Giant killer AAP MLA Labh Singh Ugoke's mother won't give up sweeper's job

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments
Trending

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the singer responds
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the Pakistani singer responds

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

Army's Northern Command chief visits Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos
Nation

Army's Northern Command chief's 'night out' in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record
Sports

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

Top Stories

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

The injured have been admitted to local hospital

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume today; Zelenskyy tells NATO to close airspace

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume today; Zelenskyy tells NATO to close airspace

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP from Sangrur

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP from Sangrur

Thanks voters for their love

Finally, Punjab to get honest CM: Arvind Kejriwal

Finally, Punjab to get honest CM: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP leaders offer 'ardas' at Golden Temple

India’s new envoy to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat takes charge

India’s new envoy to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat takes charge

He arrived in China on March 4 and underwent mandatory quara...

Cities

View All

AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

13 councillors join AAP in Amritsar, more in line

State-run buses pressed into service to ferry people in Amritsar

Acid attack: Woman lawyer escapes unhurt

Minor girl gang-raped, two women among 4 booked

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

Mohali: Nayagaon man held for killing stray dog after video goes viral

Ex-cop's son among 7 arrested outside Chandigarh clubs

Swachh Survekshan: Now, Chandigarh civic body engages volunteers to improve on 'public feedback'

Krrish wins Asian Junior Boxing gold

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma held in February for hitting DCP’s car

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma held in February for hitting DCP's car

‘This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs’

'This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs'

ACS reviews all arrangements

Hindu groups protest cow slaughter incident in Tanda

2 women among 6 booked for murdering youth

Open House: What are the expectations of people from the new government in the state?

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

Six test positive in district

Remove encroachments by vendors at Dugri market, say booth owners

Take action on allegations of encroachment on park by LIT Chairman: NGT to DC, MC

Open house: What should be done to ensure 100 per cent vax coverage

Poll code lifted, owners rush to get weapons back

Poll code lifted in Punjab, owners rush to get weapons back

Farmer unions protest over demands

NGT order continues to be flouted in Bahadurgarh

Alumni meet at Mohindra College