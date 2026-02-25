State School of Sports elevated to PIS Centre of Excellence in Jalandhar

The historic State School of Sports, Jalandhar, has been upgraded to PIS Centre of Excellence, marking a significant milestone in its illustrious journey of nurturing sporting talent.

Renowned for producing several dozens of sportspersons over the years, the institution has again added a feather to its cap with this prestigious elevation. The move is expected to further strengthen the sports ecosystem in the region and provide enhanced facilities to budding athletes.

Trials for five disciplines - athletics, volleyball, boxing, gymnastics and swimming - will be conducted on February 28 and March 1. Young aspirants are encouraged to participate in large numbers to avail themselves of the benefits offered under the PIS Centre of Excellence programme.

Selected players will receive comprehensive support, including access to advanced-level coaching, enhanced dietary provisions and improved residential facilities. The school hostel is currently undergoing renovation and a fully equipped modern gym is being set up on the campus. Officials confirmed that the gym equipment have already arrived and installation work will commence shortly.

District Sports Officer Gurpreet Singh urged youngsters to seize this opportunity. “I request young players to come forward in large numbers and participate in the trials so that they can benefit from the facilities being provided at the centre of excellence,” he said.

The foundation stone of the school was laid in 1961 by Punjab’s first Chief Minister Partap Singh Kairon. Olympians and Arjuna awardees such as Surjit Singh (hockey), Tejbir Singh (hockey) and Bahadur Singh (athletics) have all been through this school.

Trials see dip

Box:: Over the past few years, the trials have witnessed a steady decline in player participation, a trend that has increasingly concerned coaches and officials. The reduced turnout has not only affected team selection but also raised questions about player engagement and grassroot development. Despite these challenges, there is a renewed sense of optimism as officials are hopeful to see a stronger and more enthusiastic response.