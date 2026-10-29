State schools to introduce AI in curriculum for Classes VIII to XII

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has introduced artificial intelligence (AI) in the computer science curriculum for Classes VIII to XII in government schools from the current academic session.

According to a circular issued by the board on October 21, AI-based questions will account for 15 per cent of the total marks in the annual examinations.

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The circular further noted that the existing computer science subject has been upgraded to computer science and artificial intelligence (CSAI) Basic to familiarise students with the growing use of AI in education and everyday life.

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The move is part of the state government’s initiative to promote AI education in schools. Education Minister Harjot Bains launched the initiative on July 22, with the aim of introducing students to the emerging technology.

As part of the rollout, computer science teachers in government schools have been directed to complete five hours of online training by October 27. The training will be conducted in three sessions and will cover the basics of AI. Teachers can access the programme through the designated online platform using login credentials shared with them via email or SMS.

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After completing the training, teachers will introduce the subject to students through 15 lectures, each lasting 40 minutes. The board will provide the study material and learning resources to help teachers deliver the new curriculum in classrooms.

The revised assessment pattern will come into effect in the current academic session, with AI-based questions carrying 15 per cent of the total marks in the theory and practical components separately.

According to officials, the introduction of AI into the school curriculum marks a shift from conventional computer science teaching towards giving students an understanding of emerging technologies at the school level. The initiative is intended to build basic AI awareness among students and familiarise them with a technology that is increasingly being used across different fields.