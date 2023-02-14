State teams selected for national dragon boat championship

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 13

Trials were held at the holy Kali Bein in Sultanpur Lodhi for selection to the Punjab Senior Girls, Junior Girls and Junior Boys teams for the 11th Senior National Dragon Boat Race Championship, which would be held in Karnataka. Around 100 players from all over Punjab appeared for the trials at the Sant Seechewal Water Sports Centre. These trials were conducted under the leadership of the Punjab Kayaking Canoeing Association by coaches Amandeep Singh Khahira, Jagjivan Singh, Jagroop Singh and Ranjit Singh. The competition will be held in Udupi, Karnataka, from February 23 to 26. During the trials, players of the selected team would practise at the Sant Seechewal Water Sports Centre. Coach Amandeep Singh said a training camp would be organised under the guidance of Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, in which all arrangements for food and lodging of the selected players would be made free of cost by the centre. He also said in the coming days that national-level competitions will also be organised at the centre in which players from all over the country will participate.

Environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal congratulated the selected players and encouraged them to bring glory to the country. He also vowed to provide support to the players in future. He appealed to the youth of Punjab to shun drugs and return to sports as boat racing could provide them excellent employment opportunities.

Water sports is an expensive sport, but the centre provides free training, accommodation and food among other facilities, to children.