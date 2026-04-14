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Home / Jalandhar / State to deploy temporary teachers to address school staff shortage

State to deploy temporary teachers to address school staff shortage

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Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:48 AM Apr 14, 2026 IST
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Students come out of school after classes in Jalandhar. FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY
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The Education Department in Punjab has taken a significant step to tackle the shortage of teachers in government middle schools. As per the latest directives, temporary arrangements will be made to appoint teachers based on student strength. The move aims to improve the quality of education and maintain a balanced Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR).

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According to the guidelines, the requirement of teachers will be determined by the number of students in each school. For instance, schools with 1 to 30 students will have 2 teachers, 31 to 60 students will have 3 teachers and the number will increase proportionately with student strength. Schools with more than 400 students will be provided with 12 or more teachers.

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The department has also clarified that in cases where regular teachers are not available, teachers may be temporarily deputed from other schools. This arrangement will continue until permanent appointments are made. Additionally, some flexibility has been allowed under the Exempted Category provisions.

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School heads have been instructed to ensure that no class is left unattended. Subject-specific teachers will be given priority wherever required to maintain the quality of teaching. This decision is expected to bring relief to rural and remote schools, which have long been facing teacher shortages. Education experts and parents believe that effective implementation of this policy could significantly improve students’ academic performance.

The department has directed all District Education Officers to strictly implement these instructions to strengthen the overall education system in the state.

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