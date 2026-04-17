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Home / Jalandhar / Statue of Swami Vivekananda unveiled in US: Khanna

Statue of Swami Vivekananda unveiled in US: Khanna

'Reflects strengthening cultural ties between India and the US'

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Phagwara, Updated At : 04:46 PM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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Vivekananda argued that different religions were, in essence, diverse perspectives of the same truth, all converging on one ‘universal truth’, which he defined as the ‘realisation of God’
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Former MP Avinash Rai Khanna on Friday said a life-size bronze statue of Swami Vivekananda was unveiled in Seattle, the US, on April 12, marking a significant moment for India’s cultural presence abroad.

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Installed at the prominent Westlake Square, the statue is the first of its kind to be installed in the US, symbolising growing recognition of India’s spiritual and philosophical heritage on an international platform.

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Khanna stated that the statue, created by artist Naresh Kumar Kumawat, commemorates Swami Vivekananda’s historic address at the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893, which introduced Indian philosophy and values to the western world. He added that the installation reflects the strengthening cultural ties between India and the US and serves as a proud representation of India’s rich legacy.

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Describing the development as a matter of national pride, Khanna emphasized that this is the first officially recognized statue of Swami Vivekananda in the United States to be supported by a city administration. He further credited the growing global acknowledgment of India’s history and culture to the diplomatic outreach and strong international relations fostered in recent years, noting that such initiatives are helping Indian heritage leave a lasting impression worldwide.

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