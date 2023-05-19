Steel water bottles given to office staff

Jalandhar, May 18
The Kapurthala district administration took a unique initiative to discourage the use of plastic by distributing steel drinking water bottles among the staff of the DC office.
While distributing steel water bottles among the office staff here today, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal appealed to them to refrain from using plastic products. He said everyone could contribute in saving the environment by taking such measures.
