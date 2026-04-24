Step up efforts to curb stubble burning: Kapurthala DC

With incidents of wheat stubble burning posing a serious threat to environment, the district administration has stepped up its efforts to tackle the issue. Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal convened a meeting with officials of various departments and issued strict directions to ensure effective prevention and enforcement at all levels.

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The DC directed the Police Department to intensify patrolling in villages and ensure the deployment of special forces in identified hotspot areas to deter violators. Stressing the need for strong monitoring at the grassroots level, he instructed all Subdivisional Magistrates (SDMs) to ensure the appointment of nodal and cluster officers at the village level for better coordination and accountability.

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He further directed the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department to expedite Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities to raise awareness among farmers about the harmful effects of stubble burning and to encourage the adoption of alternative residue management practices.

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Farmers were urged to make use of available agricultural machinery and were informed that they could contact helpline numbers 85271-11124 and 78890-42876 for information regarding the availability of equipment.

The Deputy Commissioner also instructed the Punjab Pollution Control Board to ensure the utilisation of wheat residue in industrial boilers and brick kilns, promoting sustainable and eco-friendly disposal methods. In addition, the Education Department was asked to organise essay writing and painting competitions in schools to sensitise students, who can further spread awareness among farming communities.