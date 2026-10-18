Step up vigil against stubble burning, officials told

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jasjit Singh and Assistant Superintendent of Police Dhirendra Verma on Saturday held a virtual meeting with the members of Parali Protection Force, Cluster Officers and Nodal Officers to review measures for preventing paddy stubble burning in Sultanpur Lodhi subdivision.

During the meeting, they directed all officials to conduct daily field inspections in their respective areas and maintain strict vigil, particularly in vulnerable villages. They instructed them to take immediate action against violators as per the norms and ensure regular police patrolling in sensitive areas.

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The officials were also directed to organise awareness meetings with farmers and share photographs of these activities in the official WhatsApp group.

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The meeting also emphasised ensuring timely availability of machinery for stubble management through cooperative societies, gram panchayats, farmer producer organisations and individual farmers. Officials were asked to promote the pooling and judicious use of available machinery to facilitate proper management of paddy residue. They further directed the concerned departments to intensify awareness campaigns through village panchayats and announcements from gurdwaras, highlighting the harmful effects of stubble burning on human health, soil fertility and the environment. They also warned that any negligence in the discharge of duties would invite strict administrative action.