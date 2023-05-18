 Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work : The Tribune India

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

In 40°C, goes to adampur to inaugurate road repair project

CM Bhagwant Mann addresses the public at Adampur in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, May 17

In scorching heat as the mercury this afternoon soared above 40°C, CM Bhagwant Mann in his typical pre-election roadshow style went to Adampur and announced that he had come again to thank the electorate and to get the much-awaited road repair work started.

Rs 1,000 per month for women soon, says CM

At Adampur, the CM chose to address the women present near his car. He said, “We are soon going to start the scheme of Rs 1,000 a month. My next target is that.” As he said this, the crowd cheered him up.

“For six months, you have been getting no power bill. If that could be a reality, even this scheme will surely be. We will do whatever we have to to fulfill this guarantee. We will attach properties of corrupt for funds.”

The CM took out time to go to Adampur about 18 km from PAP Complex, where he held his Cabinet meeting as a part of his ‘Sarkar tuhade dwaar’ programme.

Accompanied by newly-elected MP Sushil Rinku, the CM used his car’s sunroof to address the gathering, “The MP, whom you have elected with such a huge response, is still to take oath. Before that, I am here to fulfill the promise that I had made to you. You had had borne intense heat on polling day to go out and cast vote for us in LS bypoll, we too did not bother about the weather and have come to you again to keep our word”.

At Adampur, alongwith minister Bram Shankar Jimpa and Rinku, he laid a foundation stone of repair work of Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road. The commuters on the road have been suffering for the past many years after the work on flyover got commissioned in 2016. The flyover work is lying pending as the contractor of NHAI left work and the service road has got completely worn out. The CM’s pre-election roadshow pass through this stretch ahead of Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

Reacting to Mann’s visit and inauguration event, Adampur Congress MLA Sukhwinder Kotli said, “As the CM came to Adampur today, he should have also clarified as to when the Adampur flyover work would resume as I had raised the matter of the pendency of work in the Vidhan Sabha. The stone laid by the CM is of repair work only, which seems quite ironical as the CM’s usually do not inaugurate repair or patch work projects.”

Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

