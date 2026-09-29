Stink of neglect lingers beside Phagwara School of Eminence

Amid ongoing cleanliness initiatives in Punjab, an overflowing garbage dump on the Old Post Office road in Phagwara has once again raised concerns, particularly because of its proximity to a Government School of Eminence.

Congress councillor Manish Prabhakar has urged the authorities concerned to find a permanent solution to the problem, saying the accumulated waste was causing inconvenience to shopkeepers, commuters and, in particular, school students and staff.

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Prabhakar said the Punjab Government’s Cleanliness Campaign 2.0 was launched across the state on August 29, with a focus on addressing garbage-vulnerable points. The campaign was subsequently extended until September 12 after the government reported that more than 5,400 civic complaints had been resolved.

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He said the cleanliness work undertaken in different parts of Phagwara in the presence of MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal was a welcome initiative. He also welcomed the removal of the roadside secondary waste point in Urban Estate, but said the situation on the Old Post Office road required similar attention.

A recent report noted the closure of the Urban Estate secondary waste collection point as part of the cleanliness drive.

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According to Prabhakar, a large quantity of waste generated in several wards is brought to the Old Post Office road dump. Once the dumping point reaches capacity, garbage spills on to the road, creating difficulties for pedestrians, motorists, shopkeepers and people working in the vicinity.

He said stray dogs were frequently seen around the openly dumped waste, while fruit and vegetable vendors operating along the roadside further added to the difficulties caused by the accumulation of garbage.

The councillor said the presence of a Government School of Eminence adjacent to the dumping point made the issue particularly concerning.

He said students and school staff had to spend several hours each day in an environment affected by foul odours, wet and dry waste lying in the open, and stray animals moving around the garbage.

Prabhakar said a metal sheet installed in front of the dumping point had also become part of the problem. Once the area behind the sheet became full, people allegedly began throwing waste outside it, causing the garbage to spread further on to the road.

He said the dumping point was receiving not only household waste but also substantial quantities generated by shops, restaurants, street vendors and other commercial establishments in the area. He added that regular collection and segregation of waste were necessary to prevent dumping points from overflowing.

Prabhakar called upon the municipal corporation to ensure adequate deployment of small and large garbage-collection vehicles and arrange regular ward-level collection so that waste did not accumulate at a single location.

Seeking the intervention of Dr Chabbewal and Phagwara Mayor Rampal Uppal, he demanded a concrete plan for a permanent solution to the Old Post Office road dump, as well as other old dumping points in the city.

He suggested that waste collected from streets and wards be transported in larger vehicles to designated disposal facilities outside the city, alongside effective segregation, processing and recycling arrangements.

He said, if the municipal corporation lacked adequate infrastructure for scientific waste disposal, the MP should take up the matter with the Punjab Government departments concerned to ensure necessary arrangements. Prabhakar said residents of Phagwara needed more than short-term cleanliness drives and called for a sustained system of regular garbage collection and scientific waste management.

He said such measures were necessary to provide relief to residents, shopkeepers, commuters and schoolchildren living and working around the affected areas.