Stolen goods purchaser held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 8

Nakodar police have succeeded in nabbing a stolen goods purchaser and recovered 115 mobile phones, five cooking gas cylinders, two stone-cutter machines, two wood cutters, five packets of electric wires, 12 wrist watches and three LCDs from his possession.

Superintendent of Police Manpreet Singh Dhillon said the arrested accused, Om Parkash. has confessed before the police that he purchased these items mostly from drug addicts who often sold their own or stolen goods to him at throwaway prices to fulfil their requirement of drugs.